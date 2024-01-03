Fairview Twp., Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A section of interstate 90 westbound was shut down Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer caught fire, that section reopening soon after the fire was contained.

Calls went out for the vehicle fire just before 5 am near mile marker 13 Westbound on Interstate 90.

According to reports from the scene, Pennsylvania State Police worked to attempt to separate the cap from the trailer before fire department arrived on scene.

Heavy fire could be seen coming from the rear axles and the tires of the semi-trailer.

No additional information is available at this time.