(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-90 Friday afternoon caused traffic to be diverted while crews worked to free a driver.

Pennsylvania State Police report four vehicles, including two semi trucks, were heading west on I-90 near the Fairview exit around 3:15 p.m. Friday when three of the vehicles slowed down for an approaching construction zone.

Police say a semi hit one vehicle as it slowed down, causing a chain reaction into the two other vehicles.

The driver of the semi had to be extracted and was taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

A portion of I-90 was closed for a short time from Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) to Exit 16 (Route 98, Fairview/Franklin Center), and traffic was diverted to Route 20 through Girard.

Crews from the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Platea Volunteer Fire Company responded to the accident.