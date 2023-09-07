Photo: PennDOT — Semi on its side on I-90 in Erie County. A load of lumber was spilled on the exit ramp

Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A crash on I-90 eastbound in Harborcreek is causing heavy, stop and go traffic, and the off ramp to Exit 32 is closed.

Reports went out around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday for a motor vehicle accident on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 32 in Harborcreek. A semi is on its side on the exit ramp, and a load of lumber was spilled across the grass.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene and told us the load of lumber on the semi was reportedly improperly secured and that speed may have also been a factor in the accident.

One person was injured and was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury.

PennDOT reports the off ramp to Exit 32 (Route 290/Route430/Wesleyville) in Erie County is currently closed. The off ramp will remain closed until the scene is cleared. It is expected to reopen later Thursday.

511pa is reporting heavy, stop and go traffic in the area.

