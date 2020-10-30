Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. calls for resignation of Erie County Clerk of Elections for conflict of interest

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. is calling for the resignation of the Erie County Clerk of Elections for conflict of interest.

Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. today sent a letter to Erie County Council President Andre Horton, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Chair of the Board of Elections Carl Anderson asking for the recusal or resignation of Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith.

In the letter, it states Smith is married to Senator Dan Laughlin’s District Director Regina Smith, and with Senator Laughlin on the ballot this year, it asks Mr. Smith to recuse himself to avoid a conflict of interest.

As stated in the Pennsylvania Ethics Act, 65 Pa.C.S. § 1102 “Conflict” or “conflict of interest”:

Use by a public official or public employee of the authority of his oﬃce or employment or any confidential information received through his holding public oﬃce or employment for the private pecuniary beneﬁt of himself, a member of his immediate family or a business with which he or a member of his immediate family is associated.

The letter goes on to say Mrs. Smith’s continued employment with Senator Laughlin is conditional upon Senator Laughlin winning reelection, and as a result, Mr. Smith clearly cannot be in any public position of authority that would impact Senator Laughlin’s election.

“Erie County will be one of the most watched regions in the nation as we vote for our next president and any possibility for impropriety should be preemptively avoided,” said Senator Costa. “In addition to the race for the presidency, Erie will have many close and competitive races further down the ballot. The Clerk of Elections should be fully impartial and Doug Smith is not able to do that given his spouse’s employment with a candidate.”

The Laughlin campaign responded with the below statement:

“We are astonished at the cynicism behind this last-minute smear of a respected public servant. We are troubled by the implications of a candidate seeking to remove the county’s top elections official three days before the vote. We are disgusted at the raw, political maneuvering behind this dirty trick. Make no mistake: the removal of an elections director three days before the vote risks throwing the entire count into chaos. That’s clearly their goal.” Dennis Roddy, Advisor to Dan Laughlin

Senator Costa’s full letter can be downloaded below:

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as this story develops.