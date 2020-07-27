ServeErie executive director resigns after four years of service

The executive director or ServeErie, Marcus Atkinson, has resigned from the position in order to reportedly take on new challenges.

ServErie thanks Atkinson for his dedicated service as Executive Director after four successful years with the organization.

“I would like to acknowledge Marcus Atkinson’s outstanding service and thank him for leaving ServErie in such a strong position. ServErie is now an important voice and a well-trusted organization in the Erie region. Marcus has been a very committed and capable Executive Director. I join with his peers, staff and my colleagues on the ServErie Board in wishing him the very best for the future and the new opportunities that Marcus will enjoy in the next phase of his life and career,” said Lisa Holman, Board Chair of ServeErie.

In his time as Executive Director, Mr. Atkinson has led ServErie through a period of significant growth from a start-up born out of Grace Church to an influential and important organization in the community.

Atkinson oversaw the establishment of an official ServErie headquarters.

He also led the effort to join with Erie’s Public Schools and mobilize the community to complete three consecutive “ServErie summer projects to revitalize local schools.

In that time, Atkinson also coordinated efforts to adopt what is now called “The Heritage District” to focus and serve people in that specific area. The accomplishments are too long to list, and the community is better for each of them.

“During my time as Executive Director of ServErie, we have seen great growth and made many strides toward helping those in need in our community. I am most proud of the summer of 2018 that we referred to as “The Summer of Hope.” The dual renovation of Pfeiffer Burleigh and the Booker T. Washington Center, creation of Heritage Park on 7th and Cedar, surveying efforts alongside the mayor and City Hall in the east bay front area and multiple other projects all were launched and completed that summer. I feel confident that I am leaving ServErie in good hands, not only with the Board of Directors and Staff, but all of the amazing volunteers and donors who give of their time and resources whenever called upon. I look forward to working alongside ServErie in the future. I have great hope that Erie will continue to move forward. We are all in this together,” said Atkinson.

The ServErie Board will begin a process to recruit a replacement Executive Director who can continue the very important work of ServErie.

More transition information can be found at ServErie.com/transition.