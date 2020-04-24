Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 1 death reported

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her daily news conference Friday, April 24th, that there are seven new positive cases of COVID-19 and one death confirmed in Erie County.

This brings the total in Erie County to 75 positive cases with one death reported. 44 people in Erie County have recovered from COVID-19, leaving 31 active cases as of today.

The individual that died of COVID-19 was in his 80s with some health complications. He passed away at AHN Saint Vincent Hospital Thursday.

Six of the new cases are individuals in their 20s, one is in their 50s. Six of the seven cases are connected to known positives. All seven new cases are located in zone one.

There are 1,492 negative cases reported.

You can find more information on COVID-19 at https://eriecountypa.gov/.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more information.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from Friday, April 24, 2020 below: