Shooting on the edge of the French Quarter leaves 11 injured in New Orleans

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is officially entering the Democratic primary, launching an unconventional pursuit of the party’s presidential nomination after years of flirting with a bid for the nation's highest office.

"I offer myself as a doer and a problem solver – not a talker. And as someone who is ready to take on the tough fights – and win," Bloomberg says in a statement on his website. "Defeating Trump – and rebuilding America – is the most urgent and important fight of our lives. And I’m going all in."