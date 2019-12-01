1  of  2
Breaking News
Shooting on the edge of the French Quarter leaves 11 injured in New Orleans Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor in Critical Condition

Shooting on the edge of the French Quarter leaves 11 injured in New Orleans

Breaking News

by: CNN, CNN

Posted: / Updated:

No arrests had been made as of about 6:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. ET), according to police. .Police received a call reporting a disturbance at 3:21 a.m along Canal Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they could hear gunshots and found victims immediately, NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said.The shooting address provided by police is a brief walk from the popular Bourbon Street, where tourists are known to congregate.Paramedics and state and federal police have also responded to the scene. This is a developing Story

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar