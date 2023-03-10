(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The speed limit has been reduced on I-90 and I-86 in Erie County due to the winter storm.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles must use the right lane only, for the entire length of I-86 from the New York state line to the I-90 interchange, and on I-90 in Erie County from the Ohio state line to the New York line.

A multi-vehicle crash has led to I-90 eastbound being closed from the Interstate 86 interchange to Exit 41 (Route 89, North East). A detour is in place from I-86 eastbound to Route 89 northbound to I-90.

Around 3-6 inches in Erie and 2-4 inches in Meadville of snow are expected by sunset Friday. Another 1-3 inches is possible Friday evening before tapering off after midnight. The storm will produce heavy, wet snow similar to Monday’s snowfall. Expect slippery roads, possible power outages, and difficulty removing snow.

PennDOT is urging NWPA residents to use caution when driving and to avoid traveling whenever possible during severe weather conditions. Drivers are also reminded to use extra caution when approaching bridges and highway ramps as ice can form without warning.

Click here for advice from PennDOT on driving in winter conditions. Visit 511pa.com for the latest road conditions, detours and more.