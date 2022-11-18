(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As winter weather continues to impact Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reduced speed limits on portions of Interstate 79 and Interstate 86, as well as all of Pennsylvania’s stretch of Interstate 90.

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph.

The I-79 stretch is from its beginning in Erie County to Exit 166 (Route 6N/Edinboro/Albion).

The I-86 stretch is from its beginning to the New York state line.

The entirety of I-90 has a reduced speed limit from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

Friday, the area will receive up to 8 inches in significant lake effect snow in northern Erie County and near the I-90 corridor.

A lake effect system is expected to impact Erie County Saturday evening and into Sunday as well, with 6-12 inches of snow in the snow belts expected by the end of the day Sunday.