Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple interstates in response to the severity of the winter storm.

A speed limit reduction of 45-mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only is now in place on the following roadways:

I-79 from Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 258, Grove City) in Mercer County to the ending point in the City of Erie, Erie County.

I-80 from the Ohio state border in Mercer County to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) in Venango County.

I-86 from the I-90 interchange to the New York state border in Erie County.

I-90 from the Ohio state border to the New York state border in Erie County.

Tier 2 vehicle restrictions remain in effect on Interstate 90 from the Interstate 79 interchange to the New York State line and the entire length of Interstate 86 and I-90 in Erie County.

A Tier 2 restriction means that the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs)

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches regardless of the availability of chains or ATDs

Motorcycles

PennDOT is also reminding drivers of the full travel ban in effect for Erie County, New York in the Buffalo region on all vehicles. There is also a ban on all commercial vehicles on I-90 in New York starting at the PA border. Vehicles heading to New York on I-90 in Pennsylvania are advised to detour at the I-86 interchange, though empty and tandem trailers are restricted from I-86 in New York as well.

PennDOT is also reminding drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and if you do have to travel to use safe driving habits leaving plenty of room.

Stay up-to-date with the latest traffic alerts on 511PA.