St. Bonaventure University removes name of sexual abusive priest from administration building

A diocesan priest over in St. Bonaventure, New York has been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Because of this accusation, his name is being removed from Hopkins Hall over at St. Bonaventure’s Administration Building.

According to the university, some investigating was done this spring by a student reporter for the student newspaper which revealed that the building was named after Msgr. James Hopkins.

“We didn’t realize that Hopkins was on a list of priests accused of sexual abuse, but when Sean inquired about it when he saw his name, I confirmed with the Diocese of Erie that Hopkins was on the list, and that he had more than one abuse claim,” Chief Communications Officer Tom Missel said. “Kudos to Sean for bringing it to the university’s attention.”

At the annual summer board meeting, the university’s Board of Trustees had approved a resolution that was introduced by University President Dr. Dennis DePerro. This resolution ordered to have Hopkin’s name removed from said building.

“It doesn’t matter that the abuses in this case might have happened a century ago. Anytime a story surfaces like this, anyone who’s been a victim of sexual abuse feels the pain,” DePerro said.

After the sign was removed from the building, the building was referred to as the Administration Building.

Discussions about renaming the building will happen down the road but is not a priority at the time according to DePerro.

According to the University, Hopkins attended seminary at the university in the late 1890s and received an honorary degree from the university in 1950. He was a priest in the Diocese of Erie and not a Franciscan friar.