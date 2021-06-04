State Police announce the arrest of a Corporal

Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrest of a Corporal.

Corporal Jennifer Ruhl was charged on June 4, 2021 with crimes related to obstructing and tampering with a criminal investigation.

Corporal Ruhl is accused of attempting to cover up a driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol investigation involving an alleged father of a PSP trooper in November 2019 while assigned as a patrol supervisor at Troop J-Avondale.

Corporal Ruhl is being charged with the following misdemeanor charges:

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, 18 Pa. C.S. §5101

False swearing – official proceeding, 18 Pa. C.S. §4903(a)(1)

Tampering with public records or information, 18 Pa. C.S. §4911(a)(1)

Hindering apprehension or prosecution, 18 Pa. C.S. §5105(a)(3)

Corporal Ruhl enlisted in the PSP in January 1998, and is assigned to the Drug Law Enforcement Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

She is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against her.