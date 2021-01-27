State police identify suspect and victim involved in Union City fatal shooting

Pennsylvania State Police have released the identity of the suspect and the victim involved in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Union City.

According to police, they were called to Parker Rd. in Union Twp just before 6 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead at the scene. That man has been identified as 48-year-old John Robinson of Union City.

Police have arrested and charged 51-year-old Jeffery Briggs of Stueben Twp with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.

Briggs is being held in the Erie County Prison without bail. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Robinson at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police, Corry at 814-663-2043.