Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who was killed in a weekend accident along a busy highway.

According to PSP, the driver was identified as 63-year-old Frank Mitulski. Mitulski was pronounced dead at the scene.

That accident took place just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the one mile marker of I-90 near the Ohio border.

Traffic was slowed on that portion of the highway in both PA and Ohio while crews cleared the roadway.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.