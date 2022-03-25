Update (5:30 p.m.) – State Police confirmed to JET 24 Action News that human remains were found.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains in a field off of upper Peach Street in Summit Township.

State Police report that they received a call for a welfare check for someone at a homeless encampment off of upper Peach Street, south of Oliver Road.

When Troopers arrived on scene, they discovered remains. Sources tell us it is believed those remains are human.

Mercyhurst University Forensics Team was on scene to assist State Police. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook was also called to the scene.

