State police looking to identify two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Upper Peach St. Lowe’s

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment and tools from Lowe’s.

According to PSP, the Erie Station is investigating a retail theft from Aug. 31st where two men are accused of stealing hardware equipment and tools from the Lowe’s on Upper Peach Street.

Police report the two men arrived at the store in a burgundy Madza SUV/Station Wagon with no registration plate. They then entered Lowe’s and put hardware equipment/tools worth $2,044 into their carts. The stolen merchandise includes a torch, chainsaw and multiple drills/power tools.

Police say the entire incident was captured on video surveillance.

The surveillance footage shows a Lowe’s staff member attempt to make contact with the two men, who then walk right past the staff member without stopping. They are also seen on surveillance footage leaving in the same Mazda they arrived in, pictured above.

One of the suspects is described as a white male, 5’10, 180 pounds, with an athletic/slim build and a clean shaven head and face. He was wearing blue denim jeans, a blue t-shirt and black and white Nike shoes. He also has multiple tattoos on his arms.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 6’0, 180 pounds, with a slim build. He was wearing a white t-shirt, light colored denim jeans, a grey hat and blue/black colored Nike shoes. He also was wearing a longer necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Wilson at 814-898-1641.

