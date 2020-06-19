State Police recover stolen pick-up truck in connection to manhunt investigation

Pennsylvania State Police have recovered a vehicle sought in the manhunt investigation with which two people have been arrested.

The 2013 White Chevy Silverado extended cab has been located by Pennsylvania State Police in Greenfield Township. The truck was stolen from a residence on Crane Road in Washington Township and was the subject of the investigation. Note: This is not the actual photograph of the truck in question.

The truck has been recovered on Williams Road in Greenfield Township.

This is a developing story and we will have all the latest tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5:00 p.m.