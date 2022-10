(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School.

The school district called parents with this statement on Saturday:

The school district reports a person of interest has been identified, and that they will have additional police presence throughout the week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stay up to date with the latest on air and online at JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go App.