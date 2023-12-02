(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Crawford County woman believed to be in danger.

State Police are searching for Melissa Whaley, 52, of Cambridge Springs who they believe to be in danger. PSP said she was last seen leaving a residence on Berry Knolls Dr. in Cambridge Springs on foot Thursday, Nov. 30 around 4:30 p.m. wearing a large green army-style jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

PSP Meadville is asking residents to check any doorbell and security cameras for anyone matching Whaley’s description from Nov. 30 around 4:30 p.m. to the current to the current date and time.

If seen, state police said to contact PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.