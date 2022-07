(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man from Fairview Township.

According to State Police, Rickey Scott, 49, of Fairview Township has been missing since June 23 around 8:30 p.m.

Police describe Scott as an African American man, 6 feet, 5 inches, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police report he was last seen on West Ridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Girard at (814) 774-9611.