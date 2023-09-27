(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a pair of juveniles they say escaped from a youth detention facility in Forest County early Wednesday morning.

According to PSP Marienville, two juveniles aged 16 and 17 escaped from Taylor Diversion in Tionesta Township around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday with PSP being notified at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday.

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing a white-shirt with a black zip up hoodie, blue jeans, a blue New York Yankee baseball hat, and black, red and white tennis shoes.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes with brown soles.

The search remains active Wednesday. State police continue to investigate.