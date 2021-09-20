Road Closed: State Street closed between 4th & 5th Streets through Fri.

Residents and businesses along a portion of State Street will be without water beginning Tuesday.

Fontaine Glenn was live from State Street with more.

A portion of State Street will be closed this week due to water system improvements related to the EDDC project at 5th & State.

State Street will be closed between 4th & 5th Streets from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday, Sept. 21st through Friday, Sept. 24th due to water system improvements, Erie Water Works announced Monday.

All lanes of State Street will be affected by this closure. Traffic delays are expected. Some lane restrictions could remain in place at night.

State Street will remain open to local businesses in the affected area.

The closure is related the the EDDC’s multi-million dollar development plan for Downtown Erie.

Erie Water Works warns water service to customers in the area may be affected at times during the project.

