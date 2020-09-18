Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington. A tweet Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C. due to complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court and served more than 27 years.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.” said Chief Justice John G. Roberts.

Justice Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 15, 1933. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School and received her LL.B from Columbia Law School.

While on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg authored My Only Words, a compilation of her speeches and writings.