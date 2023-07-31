We have new information on the early Sunday morning shooting that sent a City of Erie Police Officer to the hospital.
We now know the name of the officer and the suspect.
Calls came in around 5 a.m. Sunday for shots fired in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.
Officers approached a duplex where they found broken glass and spent rifle casings in the driveway. Erie City Police Officers then established a perimeter around the duplex, shining headlights from their patrol vehicles to illuminate the area in an attempt to locate a possible shooter or victim.
The defendant, identified as 27-year-old Patrick Gleba, then began firing an AR-15 rifle at officers.
42-year-old Sergeant David Stucke was hit in the leg, causing serious bodily injury and requiring immediate life-saving aid.
“David was hit in the leg. He was able to run approximately 40 feet to get cover behind a police car. There, David began to put on a tourniquet he carries to save others; today it was for him. While the other officers returned fire, others went to David’s aid and finished putting on the tourniquet. He had lost a lot of blood,” said Captain Kirk Reese, Pennsylvania State Police.
Sgt. Stucke is currently in stable condition in the ICU. He is married with 4 children. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in Iraq during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Gleba soon surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He was wearing a ballistic, bullet-proof vest and had a knife and an additional loaded magazine for his rifle on him.
He is facing a number of serious charges including attempted criminal homicide, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault on a police officer, among other charges.
He is currently being detained in the Erie County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing.