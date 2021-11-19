Suspects charged, victim identified in E. 13th St. fatal shooting

Police have charged two suspects and identified the victim of the East 13th Street fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.

According to Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Rhonda Glover. Her death has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy Thursday.

The shooting took place on East 13th Street between Ash and Reed Streets around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night. According to police, Glover was in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle got out and shot at her multiple times.

Glover was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have arrested and charged 21-year-old Aiyanna Atkinson, who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle involved. She is currently in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Aiyanna Atkinson mugshot

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Darryl Gates, who is believed to be the shooter. At this time, Gates is still at large.

Darryl Gates mugshot

Police say they’ve checked for Gates at a few addresses in the City of Erie. They know he has moved around, so there is a possibility he could be fleeing Pennsylvania.

Both are facing conspiracy to commit homicide charges. Gates is also facing charges of homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prohibited.

The shooting remains under investigation.

