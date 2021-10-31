Suspects in robbery involving Saint Vincent employee identified

It has been confirmed by Erie City Police that the two suspects in the attempted robbery of a Saint Vincent employee have been identified.

The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Nenez age 21, and Hernan Hernzndez age 40.

The attempted robbery took place on October 30th at 5:30 a.m. in the Saint Vincent Hospital Parking lot on 25th and Sassafras.

Both suspects are in the Erie County Prison on a $50,000 bond each and were arraigned in front of District Justice Bizzarro.

