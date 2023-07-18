Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Beaches 6 and 8 at Presque Isle State Park are closed for swimming Tuesday due to elevated E. coli levels.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reported Tuesday afternoon that Beaches 6 and 8 tested above the levels established by the Erie County Department of Health.

When a beach is posted under restricted swimming, park visitors are not allowed to enter the water until the E. coli count is less than 1000 CFU per 100 mL of water, according to Erie County Department of Health protocol.

Beach areas posted under restricted swimming are still open to the public for sunbathing and recreational activities. Park goers can still swim at the other guarded beaches at Presque Isle.

Visit the CDC’s information page on swimming-related illnesses to learn more on E. coli.

Harmful Algal Blooms

There are five locations in Erie as of Tuesday that are closed for dog swimming because of elevated Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) levels.

Those areas include:

Sturgeon Bay

Niagara Boat Launch

Ferry Slip

Perry Monument

Liberty Park

For Lake Erie, blooms are typically seen from mid to late July to the end of September.

Harmful algal blooms are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria that can cause harm to people, animals, and/or the local ecology.

Residents are reminded to keep dogs and small children out of lake waters where the algal bloom levels exceed the dog safety threshold.

How do I protect my family and pets?

Do not enter a lake, river or creek adjacent to a sign that is posted for HABs.

Know what a bloom looks like and avoid bodies of water that smell bad, look discolored, have foam, scum or algal mats, or have dead fish/animals in the area of the shoreline.

Keep pets and livestock out of water that is posted for a HAB or that appears have signs of a bloom.

Wash off with soap and water any people or animals that have been in contact with waters that may have a bloom.

Do not drink or use water with signs of HABs.

Do not allow pets or children to play or eat algal mats or to drink the water.

Contact your doctor or veterinarian if you, your family, or your pet exhibits symptoms.

If in doubt, stay out.

Visit Beach Sampling Results – Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov) for a real-time look at swimming advisories and harmful algal bloom warnings. Click here for information on how to keep your dog safe from toxic algae.

Presque Isle is not a “swim at your own risk” park, swimming in only permitted in guarded areas.