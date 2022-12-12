(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teenage girl was hit by a car while walking across Zuck Road in Millcreek Township Monday morning, Millcreek Police report.

The Millcreek Township Police Department reports that the 16-year-old girl was crossing in the area of the 5000 block of Zuck Road Monday around 7 a.m. near a mobile home park.

She was allegedly struck by a gold-colored Buick LeSabre that was being driven by Debbie Hardner, 62, of Millcreek Township. Police report the investigation is ongoing at this time.

The teen was transported to UPMC Hamot by Millcreek Paramedic Services for treatment of critical injuries.

Zuck Road was reopened at 11 a.m.