Teen arrested for July shooting death of Meadville man

A 16-year-old has been arrested for the July shooting death of a Meadville man.

According to Meadville Police, 16-year-old Kavan Boitnott was arrested Friday for the shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris. Boitnott is facing a long list of charges including criminal homicide.

In July, Meadville Police arrested 17-year-old Quamae Sharene of Meadville, who’s also facing multiple charges including criminal homicide.

Harris was shot multiple times in his Walnut St. apartment July 3. Several neighbors said they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. that night.

Boitnott was taken into custody in Erie by the U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force Friday.

Meadville Police also continue to search for 25-year-old Timothy Bolden, charging him with robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the case.

