(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to unusually dry weather conditions, the Erie Fire Department announced on Wednesday that a burn ban is in effect until further notice.

Any outdoor burning — including recreational fires — is included in the ban. It does not include enclosed outdoor grills.

“People need to be aware of the extremely dry conditions,” said Assistant Fire Chief Leonard Trott. “Carefully discard smoking materials and don’t do any burning until we get a significant amount of rain.”

Over the last week, Erie fire crews have responded to 24 calls for brush fires and other related incidents. The city will update residents once the burn ban has been lifted.

In order to reduce the chance of brush fires, the City of Erie asks the public to: