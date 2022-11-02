The nearly six-month search for Gannon University’s next president is over as the university’s 8th president was announced on Wednesday.

Dr. Walter Iwanenko Jr. will succeed Dr. Keith Taylor.

Iwanenko will begin his tenure as president on July 1, 2023. He has been with Gannon for the past six years as the university’s provost and vice president of student experience.

The president-elect said that without the support of his family he wouldn’t be able to be the next university president.

“This is a job, it’s not a nine to five job, it’s often 60, 70, 80 hours a week. Having a family support network is extremely important because they’re here with me, and they’re very proud of what we do as a family,” said Dr. Walter Iwanenko Jr., Gannon University president elect.

Now, a national search begins for Iwanenko’s replacement as the provost and vice president for student experience.