Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Over 2,000 people in Erie County are without power Monday morning as storms are hitting the area.

Erie and Crawford counties are seeing occasional lines of heavy rain and downpours, along with some small hail at times. Watch for local flooding and some brief gusty winds.

As of noon Monday, the Penelec power outage map shows 2,420 people in Erie County without power.

Girard Township has by far the largest number of people without power at 968. Washington Township follows with 416 without power. Fairview Township, McKean Township, Platea Borough, and Springfield Township all have just under 200 without power at this time.

