(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Titusville High School student is facing felony charges after being found in possession of a firearm.

According to City of Titusville Police, a report was made Thursday evening about a student believed to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

After an overnight investigation by Titusville Police and school principals, the reported individual was apprehended the morning of Friday, Sept. 8 by Titusville Police prior to school starting.

The student was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol and additional ammunition, and was taken into custody on felony charges filed through the Office of Crawford County Juvenile Probation.

Titusville Police thanked everyone that reported the threat, saying those, along with the corresponding actions by officers, kept all students safe and classes continuing as usual.

No reason has been given yet on why the student was carrying the weapon but authorities continue to investigate.

This story is breaking. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for more on the story.