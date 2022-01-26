Tractor trailer accident closes portion of I-90 westbound; speed limit reduced due to winter weather

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tractor trailer accident has shut down a portion of the interstate in Erie County Wednesday morning as the snow continues to fall on the region.

A tractor trailer accident has shut down I-90 westbound from the I-79 interchange to Exit 16 (Route 98, Fairview/Franklin Center), according to PennDOT’s Northwest Region Facebook page.

Another closure on I-90 is now in place from Exit 35 (Route 531, Harborcreek) to Exit 32 (Route 290, Wesleyville) due to a tractor trailer crash.

Due to the winter weather conditions, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstates 86 and 90 in Erie County.

PennDOT says I-90 will reopen both crashes are cleared.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We have a crew currently on the scene of the accident and will continue update you with more as it becomes available.