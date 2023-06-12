(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 6 in Erie County is closed due to a fatal accident. The Erie County Coroner has confirmed one person died in that accident.

According to PennDOT, Route 6 is closed in Erie County from the intersection with North Main Street in Elgin to the intersection with Route 89 in Wayne and Concord townships.

PennDOT: Tractor trailer crash closes Route 6 from North Main Street in Elgin to the intersection with Route 89

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 20-year-old Corry woman was killed in the accident involving a truck and another truck hauling vehicles. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday.

Visit 511pa.com for real-time traffic conditions, closures and detours. The roadway is expected to reopen later Monday.

