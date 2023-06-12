(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 6 in Erie County is closed due to a fatal accident. The Erie County Coroner has confirmed one person died in that accident.
According to PennDOT, Route 6 is closed in Erie County from the intersection with North Main Street in Elgin to the intersection with Route 89 in Wayne and Concord townships.
According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 20-year-old Corry woman was killed in the accident involving a truck and another truck hauling vehicles. It happened around 2 p.m. Monday.
Visit 511pa.com for real-time traffic conditions, closures and detours. The roadway is expected to reopen later Monday.
This is developing. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest.