Tracy Elementary School moving to virtual learning through the rest of the week

Tracy Elementary School is the latest school to temporarily move to virtual learning due to an increase in covid cases.

Before Thanksgiving, eight local schools/districts temporarily moved to virtual learning.

Tracy Elementary students will learn virtually from Tuesday, Dec. 7 until Friday, Dec. 10 due to a cluster of positive covid cases at the school.

In-person learning will resume Monday, Dec. 13.

