Update: Police stop mini van after pursuit from Millcreek toward Erie

Update: Police have disabled a blue mini van that was being chased from Millcreek into Erie. At this time, police have not said if the suspect involved will face any charges.

According to Erie County 911, Erie Police Department, the Erie Fire Department and an EmergyCare ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Traffic is currently backed up near West 12th & Greengarden Streets due to a police pursuit.

According to Millcreek Police, traffic is stalled in the area near West 12th & Greengarden due to a police pursuit. Police have blocked off the area in attempts to apprehend the suspect.

