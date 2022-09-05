A transformer fire left a large portion of Harborcreek without power overnight.

Calls went out around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a transformer on fire in the 500 block of Boyer Road.

According to the caller, they heard a loud pop before noticing the fire. By the time crews arrived, a few minutes later, the fire was out.

Penelec crews were called in to help with the outage. As many as 1,500 residents and businesses were without power, according to the company’s outage website.

As of Monday morning, service had been restored for those customers.