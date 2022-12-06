HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – A state trooper working out of western Pennsylvania has been suspended without pay after being arrested for a DUI charge on the job.

According to state officials, Austin Burney was under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Investigators say he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic and driving on the right side of the road.

Burney has been with the patrol since February 2021. He works in Troop C, which covers McKean, Forest, Elk, Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties as well as the townships of West Mahoning, North Mahoning, Canoe, and Banks, among others.

He will remain under suspension pending the outcome of the case.