Truck-Lite moving HQ to Erie

Truck-Lite Co., LLC is relocating its headquarters to Knowledge Park at Penn State Behrend in Erie.

The new headquarters will create 90 new jobs and is expected to open in late 2021.

Truck-Lite will lease nearly 30,000 sq. ft. from Penn State Behrend for its back-office operations.

“As the transportation industry shifts toward electric vehicles, developing new innovations for customers relies on our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified talent,” said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies, parent company of Truck-Lite. “Relocating our headquarters to Knowledge Park and expanding our association with Penn State Behrend—a major college of one of the country’s top universities and a long-standing Truck-Lite partner—creates a strong pipeline of future electrical engineers, data scientists and business leaders in the years to come.”

Penn State Behrend will invest in enhancements to its Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Center (AMIC) which will contain Truck-Lite’s laboratory and test space.



“Truck-Lite is a manufacturer renowned for innovation in its field with an established Pennsylvania footprint, and with its new proximity to and support from the talent pool at Penn State Behrend, the possibilities for continued growth and product development are endless,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “My administration is pleased to welcome another Truck-Lite site to the commonwealth and eager to witness the collaborative work that will result from its longtime partnership with one of the state’s top higher education facilities.”

The company has three existing Pennsylvania locations in McElhattan, Wellsboro, and Coudersport.

Truck-Lite was established in 1955 and is owned by Southfield, Michigan-based Clarience Technologies LLC, a global leader in illumination and telematics solutions for the commercial and recreational transportation markets. The company manufactures LED signal and forward lighting products for the automotive, heavy-duty truck, off-highway, marine, military, and construction vehicular markets.