Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park considering sale to private owner

Conneaut Lake Park announced on Facebook that the park Trustees have received an offer from a buyer to purchase all assets of the park. This as the park is currently in a bankruptcy reorganization plan.

According to the park, there will be a public auction for all assets of Conneaut Lake Park, meaning any qualified buyer can bid on all assets.

