Two arrested after search warrant leads to seizure of large amounts of cash, cocaine

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:
  • Sidney Sparks
  • Dapriesha Bolden-Sparks

Two people have been arrested after a search warrant in the city resulted in the seizure of a large amount of cash and cocaine.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the Erie Police Drug and Vice unit served a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of Ash St., which led to the seizure of $39,000 in cash and more than $36,000 worth of powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

27-year-old Sidney Sparks and 26-year-old Dapriesha Bolden-Sparks have both been charged on warrants with possession with the intent to deliver, paraphernalia, and possession.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar