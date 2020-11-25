Two arrested after search warrant leads to seizure of large amounts of cash, cocaine

Sidney Sparks

Dapriesha Bolden-Sparks

Two people have been arrested after a search warrant in the city resulted in the seizure of a large amount of cash and cocaine.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the Erie Police Drug and Vice unit served a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of Ash St., which led to the seizure of $39,000 in cash and more than $36,000 worth of powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

27-year-old Sidney Sparks and 26-year-old Dapriesha Bolden-Sparks have both been charged on warrants with possession with the intent to deliver, paraphernalia, and possession.