Two car accident sends three people to the hospital, damages nearby home

Update: A car slammed into a home in Erie overnight, sparking a fire, which caused the occupants of the home to evacuate.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday after two cars collided, sending one of them into the steps of the home.

Both cars were heavily damaged in the crash.

Once on the scene, firefighters made quick work of the flames coming from one of the cars. Three people were transported to the hospital.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, although there was some damage to the structure.

Erie Police are investigating what led to the crash.

