(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We can now confirm that two people are dead after a plane crash near the Jamestown, New York airport.

Several emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon, with the crash happening just before 2 p.m.

Matt Mathias was live from the scene and is gathering the latest information on the situation.

We just got the chance to hear from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office who confirmed the details of this deadly accident. Watch the full press conference below:

The victims were two adult males who were traveling from Oshawa, Canada Tuesday morning. They made a pit stop at Erie Airport shortly after 11 a.m. before heading to Jamestown.

Airport officials say that the plane was a Cirrus-SR-22.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The sheriffs office says that the plane was equipped with an emergency parachute, not the passengers but rather the plane. It had been seen going off during decent, but it wasn’t enough to stop the aircraft.

The plane had just refueled in Jamestown, so the roughly 92 gallons of fuel helped make the blaze that was caused by the crash large as it engulfed nearby woods.

Emergency crews had the flames quelled within a half hour.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A road nearby the airport, Turner Road, is closed as crews work on the scene, alongside the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

The airport is also closed off to traffic at this time.

Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest on this situation as it develops.