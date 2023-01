(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police have confirmed that two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Erie.

Erie 911 received a call from a child reporting a shooting in the 900 Block of East 28th Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

When crews arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene. The shooting is under investigation.