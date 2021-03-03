Two fall through ice while ice fishing near Chestnut Street Boat Ramp







Rescue crews responded to the Chestnut Street Boat Ramp for reports of two people falling through the ice Wednesday.

Two people fell through the ice while ice fishing and were able to get out of the water by themselves, officials say.

The two individuals reportedly refused treatment.

Officials warn that the ice on the lake is deteriorating and advise people to be safe while ice fishing today.

No injuries were reported.

