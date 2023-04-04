Two people are dead and another was taken to the hospital after they were found in a Tops parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, two women and a man were found unconscious in a silver Honda Odyssey that was still running in the Top’s parking lot, located at W 38th and Liberty streets.

One of the women was still breathing and taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. The man and other woman were found to have been deceased for about 10-14 hours, according to Cook.

Police continue to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story.