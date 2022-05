(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were pulled from a reservoir in Greenfield Township on Monday.

The incident took place around 2:15 p.m. on Monday at Eaton Reservoir. According to reports from the scene, two people were pulled from the water, one of them reportedly unresponsive.

No word has been released on what caused the two individuals to go into the water.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.