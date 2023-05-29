One person is dead and two people are in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Erie.

This happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 24th & Wayne streets in Erie.

Police say two people were struck and taken to separate hospitals. Erie Police say one of the victims died after suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

The other victim was treated and released, then taken into police custody. Authorities say they took an additional suspect into custody following the shooting.

“We have two individuals in custody, and it appears that an exchange of gunfire between several individuals happened in that area, and at this point in time we have two in custody. It’s an active and ongoing scene and is being investigated as we speak,” said Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Police say the two suspects will likely be arraigned later Monday.