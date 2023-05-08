Two teenagers are receiving treatment after a mini bike and SUV accident on Sunday evening in Erie.

According to City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two teenagers riding on a mini bike reportedly ran a stop sign while traveling west along East 4th Street, when they collided with a Cadillac Escalade SUV that was traveling south on Wallace Street.

The 15-year-old male driver of the mini bike is now receiving treatment in Pittsburgh after sustaining head injuries. The female passenger was hospitalized in Erie with moderate injuries.

The driver of the escalade was not injured.

Chief Spizarny told JET 24/FOX 66 the mini bike was not street legal.

“There’s several different sections in the vehicle code that they could be cited for. So really we just encourage people not to be out there riding them. If you see them, if you have time, call the non-emergency number [814-870-1125] and we’ll have a car go by and try to make sure that they don’t get hurt,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police.

Chief Spizarny says the occupants could face a fine.